Iran, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral, regional relations online

Iran-Kazakhstan joint webinar was held with the participation of a number of researchers from the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) Institute of World Economy and Politics of Republic of Kazakhstan (IWEP).

Seyyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour Chairman of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) and Yerjan Saltibayev Head of Institute of World Economy and Politics of Republic of Kazakhstan (IWEP) as well as Majid Saber Iranian Ambassador to Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) were key speakers of the joint webinar.

In this webinar, Iranian and Kazakh thinkers and researchers exchanged their views in the field of bilateral, regional and international relations, Eurasia as well as regional crises.

Researchers of the two countries evaluated holding of such prestigious scientific and research meetings ‘positive and constructive’ and termed it necessary to increase the growing interactions between Iran and Kazakhstan.

MA/IRN84122704