Rouhani felicitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

In a Wednesday message to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Rouhani also hoped for increased cooperation with Kazakhstan in different fields.

He also health and success to Tokayev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Kazakhstan.

29 years ago Kazakhstan became a sovereign state. On December 16, 1991, the Supreme Council adopted the law on the state independence of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan marks its key national holiday on December 16-17. On the eve of Independence Day, Kazakhstan traditionally inaugurates new social facilities. All the cities hold solemn meetings, as reported by the Kazinform.

