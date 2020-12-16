  1. Politics
Dec 16, 2020, 11:39 AM

Rouhani felicitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Rouhani felicitates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed congratulations to the Kazakh people and the government on the country’s Independence Day.

In a Wednesday message to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Rouhani also hoped for increased cooperation with Kazakhstan in different fields.

He also health and success to Tokayev and prosperity and felicity to the people of Kazakhstan.

29 years ago Kazakhstan became a sovereign state. On December 16, 1991, the Supreme Council adopted the law on the state independence of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan marks its key national holiday on December 16-17. On the eve of Independence Day, Kazakhstan traditionally inaugurates new social facilities. All the cities hold solemn meetings, as reported by the Kazinform.

MAH/IRN 84150091

News Code 167244

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News