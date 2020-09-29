Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to form shipping lines

A joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and one of the foreign shipping companies operating in the Caspian Sea area, in which, Ro-Ro- vessels in all northern ports of the country will be subject to discount and regular Ro-Ro shipping line will be launched between Iranian, Russian, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan ports.

Farhad Montaser Kouhsari Deputy CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Ports and Economic Affairs broke the news on Monday in a ceremony of signing and sealing MoU and added, “In this MoU, the four sides emphasized the need for expanding and developing transportation of goods via Ro-Ro vessels in the Caspian Sea.”

He pointed to the existing restrictions for the entry and transit of land fleet to the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) and Caucasus region and reiterated, “Taking advantage of existing maritime capacities and Ro-Ro vessels in ports of Amirabad and Noshahr should be put atop agenda.”

For the optimal use of capacity of northern ports, a Working Group was formed in the presence of representatives of International Transport Association, Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization’s Transit Office, shipping lines and companies in the Caspian Sea.

In order to develop and boost cooperation with neighboring countries, transit of Ro-Ro vessels will soon be launched according to the scheduled program, he emphasized.

“Upon signing and sealing MoU, we will witness evermore development and expansion of maritime cooperation with northern countries,” Kouhsari added.

Presenting a discount of up to 80% on all ports fee, customs duties and port costs for Ro-Ro vessels in all northern ports of the country has been cited as one of the most important features of the MoU inked between PMO and a foreign shipping company, he underlined.

