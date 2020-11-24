Iran, Qatar ink economic MoU

The MoU was signed by two high-ranking officials from Iran and Qatar, Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

It includes the establishment of a joint trade working group between the two countries, the establishment of trade centers between the private sectors of the two countries, the establishment of commercial affiliates in the embassies of the two countries in Tehran and Doha, and the use of ports of the two countries to develop exports and imports of goods.

Accordingly, the two sides will also collaborate on the development of cooperation between their chambers of commerce and encouragement of their private sectors for making joint ventures as well as cooperation in various sectors such as electricity, water, sewage and gas, cultural heritage, handicrafts, tourism, and etc.

Sharing experiences and technical knowledge in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries are also among the agreed cooperation fields.

The MoU lets the Qatari side use Iranian port and railway facilities for transit and transportation of its required goods, too.

The 7th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting kicked off in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Tuesday morning.

High-ranking delegations from both countries are taking part in the one-day session.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which are registered in the meeting’s document.

HJ/IRN84122172