Nov 24, 2020, 1:27 PM

7th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting kicks off

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The 7th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting kicked off in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Tuesday morning.

The one-day session is co-chaired by Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

High-ranking delegations from both countries are taking part in the meeting.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which is registered in the meeting’s document.

Ardakanian visited Qatar last month in order to accelerate bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

