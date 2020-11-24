7th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission meeting kicks off

The one-day session is co-chaired by Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.

High-ranking delegations from both countries are taking part in the meeting.

Representatives of Iranian and Qatari organizations have held several virtual expert-level meetings, the results of which is registered in the meeting’s document.

Ardakanian visited Qatar last month in order to accelerate bilateral cooperation in the relevant field.

