Qatar invites countries in region to ‘coexist’ with Iran: FM

Speaking in an interview with Al-Jazeera News Network on Monday, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani criticized measures taken to besiege Qatar and thanked Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting Doha in siege condition and called on countries of the region to establish coexistence with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

From the very beginning, “We have opened our doors to dialogue based on mutual respect and respect for the sovereignty of nations, he said, adding, “The crisis of the Persian Gulf has no winner and [the result] is more instability in the region."

Al-Thani went on to say that Qatar has not taken any hostile action against besieging countries, adding, "We thank and appreciate Islamic Republic of Iran that opened its airspace to Qatar under the siege."

"We are looking for a fruitful dialogue to resolve the differences prevailed in the region,” he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran is part of the region and there must be an agreement between Iran and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) in the field of living in peace, Qatari foreign minister highlighted.

