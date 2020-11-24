'Qatar having strong will to expand economic ties with Iran'

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission in Isfahan, Minister Reza Ardakanian said during Amir Qatar's visit to Iran last year, the leaders of the two countries made the Iranian Ministry of Energy in charge of holding the joint commission for economic relations between the two countries and the development of political relations.

Since then, the necessary plans have been made for more cooperation between the two countries with the cooperation of both sides' private sector in Isfahan, he added.

Ardakanian noted that after the United States, Britain, and France, Iran is the fourth country to which Qatar has sent a commercial attache and this proves the Qatari side's will in expanding economic relations with Iran.

He expressed content that during the held event, energy fields have been explored and the intended cooperation sectors are to be worked on.

Underlining that Iran is in an economic war with its enemies, Ardakanian said it is hoped that cooperation with the country's neighbors and true friends will bear fruit in the near future.

Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari inked the 7th meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission's MoU on Tuesday.

