Several selected films of the second round of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival will be displayed online on the Ammaryar Platform.

The films are as follows:

-Yek Alamdar by Hamed Pouyan (Short Documentary of Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

-Majnon Bi Leili by Jahanbakhsh Soltani (Tele Film of Main Competition Section)

- I Stay with You My Country by Arash Bakhtiari (Video Clip of Main Competition Section)

-Return by Jalal Naeimi

