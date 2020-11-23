Selected films to be displayed online in Nama Film Platform

The films are as follows:

**Main Competition Section:

-Prisoner & Jailer by Muhannad Lamin (Short Fiction Film)

-Commander by Ali Atshani (Tele Film)

-Khoneh Mellat by Davoud Ahmadi (Video Clip)

-Aman Nameh by Mohammad Alimardi (Feature –Length Story)

-Socotra - The Invisible Island by Georgi Kozhuharov, Rumyana Hristova (Short Documentary)

-Keras by Ahmad Rahmanian (Short Documentary)

-When the butterflies are subjected to wind currents by Hananeh Vahedi (Animation)

-C19 by Hossein Dehqanian

-Pinocchio Seyyed Reza Saffi

**Resistance Prominent Martyr Section:

-Mira by Amir Hossein Riahi (Short Fiction Film)

-Bazak by Davoud Ahmadi (Video Clip)

**Basijji Filmmaker Section:

-Shor Azadi by Eshaq Majidi (Video Clip)

-Guide by Mahmoud Saemin (Animation)

-Mullah Khadijeh Had a Rooster by Ali Masoumi (Short Fiction Film)

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Script-Writing Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

MA/PR