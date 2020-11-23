Saudi Aramco reacts to Yemeni army's missile attack

In reaction to the Yemeni army's missile attack on the company's oil facilities, Saudi oil company Aramco claimed that the missile strike did not hit the target.

Some sources at Aramco said the country's facilities in Jeddah had been targeted but this attack had not been successful.

Saudi officials have not yet reacted to the rocket attack.

According to Saudi sources' claims, no one was injured or killed in the rocket attack, and no damage occurred at the facilities.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said that they targeted the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni fighters fired a 'Quds 2' rocket at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.

He informed that the missile hit the target accurately, making ambulances and firefighting vehicles to rush to the targeted area immediately.

