Missile attack on Aramco sends message to region

In a tweet on Tuesday, Abdel Bari Atwan wrote, "Saudi Arabia's official admission that missiles fired by the Yemeni army accurately targeted the Aramco oil facility in Jeddah (western Saudi Arabia) without injuring a single civilian is a strategic development in the Yemeni war."

"It [strategic development] changes all existing equations, terrifies Tel Aviv and emphasizes that [these missiles will eventually] reach Tel Aviv either from Sa'dah or from Gaza," he added.

"It is a message to the compromisers that Israel regime is not able to protect itself, let alone protect you," he stressed.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that they targeted the Saudi Aramco oil company in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, adding that Yemeni fighters fired a 'Quds 2' rocket at a distribution station of Aramco on Monday.

He informed that the missile hit the target accurately, making ambulances and firefighting vehicles to rush to the targeted area immediately.

Later, the Spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting against Yemen Turki Al-Malki also condemned the attack, claiming the Houthis have targeted “the core of the global economy and its supply routes.”

His comments came after the Saudi energy ministry confirmed the Yemeni missile attack against the Aramco oil facility in Jeddah.

This is while yesterday, Saudi oil company Aramco claimed that the missile strike did not hit the target.

