Selected films’ screen of 16th Resistance Intl. FilmFest

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Several selected films of the second round of 16th Resistance International Film Festival will be displayed online in Nama Film Platform.

The films are as follows: 

- Dark Chocolate by Rohollah Zarif Hosseinzadeh (Tele Film of Main Competition Section)

- Stay Together by Mohammad Reza Mola Abbasi (Video Clip of Main Competition Section)

- I Wish by Haddi Amiri and Raha Faraji (Animation of Main Competition Section)

- As Moon by Eshaq Majidi (Video Clips of Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

- Mahroukh by Seyyed Hamed Hashemi (Short Documentary of Main Competition Section)

- I Am American by Omid Mirzaei (Short Fiction of Main Competition Section)

- Feather by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji (Animation of Main Competition Section) 

- People in Love by Mostafa Hiodi (Video Clip of Main Competition Section)

- Abedan Kahanj by Majid Rastegar (Long Documentary Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

- Chamar Sarbaz by Qodrat Baqeri (Short Documentary of Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

- Smell of Flower by Faramarz Gorjan (Video Clips of Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

- Braids by Ismail Dairki (Resistance Prominent Martyr Section)

- The World Is Me Foe by Ameneh Jalali, Zeinab Khatat (Short Documentary of Main Competition Section)

- Brother by Mahdieyeh Mohammadi, (Short Documentary of Main Competition Section) 

- Break Free by Dayang Cheng (Animation of Main Competition Section)

- Da by Farshad Salehi (Short Fiction of Basiji Filmmakers Section)

- Bon Sai by Rohollah Zarif (Feature-Length Fiction of Basiji Filmmakers)

