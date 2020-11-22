12 Iranian professors among most cited researchers in world

According to the Islamic World Science Citation Database (ISC), head of the database Mohammad Javad Dehghani noted that "Clarivate Analytics (ISI) annually introduces the world's most highly cited researchers.

The list includes a group of social science and science researchers who have been able to receive the largest number of citations during the past decade, he added.

The researchers were selected based on their work in 21 subject fields and researchers working in several fields simultaneously (Cross-Field) were also classified under a separate field, Dehghani said.

He went on to say that to be among the list of top researchers, all the recent 10-year scientific activities at the international level, including the number of articles, citations, cited articles, are reviewed, adding that issues such as adherence to ethics in research, adherence to acceptable levels of self-citation and returned articles are effective in selecting a researcher from the list of top researchers.

Approximately 6,389 researchers were selected as top researchers in 2020, he said, adding that the number of researchers selected from one discipline to another is due to the difference in the total number of researchers in the disciplines.

12 Iranian researchers were among the most prominent researchers in the world in 2020, Dehghani noted.

