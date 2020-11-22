Totolo, Sosnin to assist Alekno in Iran

The 53-year-old tactician currently leads Russian team Zenit and will start his work in April 2021.

Alekno’s assistants in Zenit Tomaso Totolo and Dmitry Sosnin will be among Iran’s coaching staff in 2021 Volleyball Nations League and Tokyo Olympic Games, sport.business-gazeta.ru reported.

Totolo, 55, is an Italian analyst, who has already worked as Serbia men's national volleyball assistant.

Sosnin, 45, is a Russian coach who has worked as a coach at Locomotive and Dynamo and is a member of Zenit coaching staff since 2014.

Alekno, who led Russia to a gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, will succeed Serbian coach Igor Kolakovic, who vacated the position in March.

He will now lead the reigning Asian champions at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League and at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where Iran is grouped with hosts Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A. The other pool comprises of Brazil, the US, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.

