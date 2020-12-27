Iran among top 10 in FIVB world ranking

According to the latest ranking, the Iranian volleyball team stands top of the Asian continent and 8th in the world with 279 points.

Brazil, Poland, USA, Russia, Argentina, France, and Italy sit at top of the table while Japan, Canada, and Serbia have the rank of 9 to 11.

International volleyball events, the main being the Tokyo Olympics, have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Signing Vladimir Alekno as the head coach, Iran is aiming to win its first Olympics medal in 2021.

MAH