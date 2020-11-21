Resistance Int’l Film Fest. to pay tribute to Maryam Rahimi 

Head of the Public Relations and Information Centre of 16th Resistance International Film Festival, Seyyed Ahad Mikaeilzadeh said the ceremony commemorating Maryam Rahim, an Iranian nurse who lost her life due to the Coronavirus will be held in this cinematic event.

Mikaeilzadeh added that this Iranian woman will be commemorated to safeguard her sacrifices in combating the Coronavirus patients.

Defender of Health Marty Maryam Rahimi

He added that the sense of responsibility and sacrifice of this great martyr was so great that even when she was 7 months pregnant, she continued to work in the field of rendering services in the hospital until she finally achieved the grace of martyrdom.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

MNA/PR