16th Int'l Resistance FilmFest safeguards Resistance Movement

It has become clear for all Palestinians that the only language the Zionist usurpers understand is the language of Resistance and power.

Holding the 16th International Resistance Film Festival is one of the indications of Iran's attention to the issue of the Resistance Movement.

Although the deadline for submission of works in the second section of the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, will be over on Oct 21, so far, the event has been warmly welcomed by artists from home and abroad.

So far over 3,700 works have been submitted to the different sections of this international cinematic event.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Centre, out of 3,700 works that have been submitted to the event, 2,347 in "Main Competition," 287 in "Resistance Prominent Martyr", and 143 "Narrations of Pen".

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition.

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

