‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ goes to Mexican film festival

Directed by Mostafa Rostampour and Atefeh Rezayan, the gripping Iranian drama tells the story of Tahereh, a woman who was forced into child marriage and is now determined her younger sister will not suffer the same fate.

The second edition of MICMX - ITINERANT FILM EXHIBITION MX will be held from November 27 to December 12 with the participation of producers and filmmakers from all over the world.

The young film festival’s motto is “to lead a different cinema and diversify the audiovisual offer, we must leave the traditional theaters”.

