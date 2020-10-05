New ocean-going vessels to join Iran’s IRGC fleet

In a press conference on Monday, Second Brigadier General Ramezan Zirahi noted that IRGC naval equipment in terms of vessels, drones and missiles is up to date.

He further noted that any miscalculation made by the enemy will be responded strongly.

“Last week, 188 drones joined the IRGC Navy, which is considered a significant and special capacity,” he added.

He went on to say that IRGC's reconnaissance and attack drones are unique in West Asia and the forces have a variety of rockets, missile launchers, coast-to-sea missiles, and other advanced military equipment along with experienced manpower.

According to Zirahi, all movements of the enemies in the Persian Gulf are monitored by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA/ 5040766