Oct 5, 2020, 5:07 PM

New ocean-going vessels to join Iran’s IRGC fleet

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – The commander of the IRGC's second naval zone announced that new Iranian ocean-going vessels will join the IRGC navy fleet to operate in the open waters and oceans in the near future.

In a press conference on Monday, Second Brigadier General Ramezan Zirahi noted that IRGC naval equipment in terms of vessels, drones and missiles is up to date.

He further noted that any miscalculation made by the enemy will be responded strongly.

“Last week, 188 drones joined the IRGC Navy, which is considered a significant and special capacity,” he added.

He went on to say that IRGC's reconnaissance and attack drones are unique in West Asia and the forces have a variety of rockets, missile launchers, coast-to-sea missiles, and other advanced military equipment along with experienced manpower.

According to Zirahi, all movements of the enemies in the Persian Gulf are monitored by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA/ 5040766

News Code 164347

