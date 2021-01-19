Biden must not 'selectively' make up for Trump mistakes

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabeie held a press conference on Tuesday, answering questions of reporters.

Tomorrow is the end of the evil administration of Trump, and the United States will be ruled by a new president, he said adding that the new government will have the opportunity to return US to its commitments under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, in terms of not violating international laws and threatening the global peace and security.

Referring to the defeated Maximum Policy of Trump Rabiei said, “This fact will not change that the policy of Maximum Pressure against the Iranian nation became an ever-lasting scandal in history the of the World.”

He went on to say, “Accountability of the United States and its respect for international laws and obligations is a global demand. The new US administration should not compensate for the stigma of the previous administration selectively.”

Answering a question over possible US return to JCPOA in Biden’s administration, the Iranian top official said, “We have not received any message from Biden, but our main focus is on the JCPOA itself, and the US government must live up to its commitments to JCPOA and Resolution 2231.”

