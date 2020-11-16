Iranian FM holds phone talk with his British counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Secretary of State Dominic Rennie Raab discussed bilateral relations in the framework of JCPOA as well as other issues of common interest in a phone talk on Monday night.

Zarif and Raab also had a phone in October. In this regard, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh noted that both sides conferred on regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Referring to Britain's debt to Iran, Khatibzadeh said that the UK definitely owes the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that it has nothing to do with other issues, including the prisoners.

He went on to say that the British government has no excuse and must pay this debt as soon as possible.

