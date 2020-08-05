Lebanon hails IRCS for its humanitarian aids to Beirut

Speaking in a telephone conversation, the director of Lebanese Red Cross, George Kataneh told Karim Hemmati, the Chief of Iranian Red Crescent Society that Lebanon is currently in the phase of emergency accommodation and food distribution among the victims and the health department is evaluating hospitals.

He also appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society for announcing its immediate readiness to provide relief to the victims of the horrific explosion in the port of Beirut.

Karim Hemmati, for his part, offered condolences and sympathy of the Iranian nation and government with the Lebanese nation and added, “we spare no efforts to provide any assistance that Lebanon needs.”

So far reportedly 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were injured in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city.

