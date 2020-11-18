Tehran supports government-led peace process in Afghanistan

“Iran supports the Afghan government-led peace negotiation process and emphasizes maintaining the achievements of the past 19 years within the framework of the current constitution,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Naab on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Zarif said the only way to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan is to involve all groups in the country's system of government, adding that Tehran has had clear dialogues in this regard with the neighboring countries.

The two sides also discussed bilateral ties and matters of mutual interest and underlined the need for the finalization of the document for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to inaugurate the strategic Khaf-Herat railroad project.

Naab, for his part, expressed gratitude for warm Iran’s hospitality and cordial atmosphere of the talks, and for the Iranian government and people’s sympathy with Afghanistan over the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul.

He added that Kabul appreciates Iran's principled stance in support of the Afghan government-led peace process and negotiations, and has the intention, will and commitment to finalize the comprehensive cooperation documents with Iran.

MR/FNA13990828000105