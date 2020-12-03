Iran welcomes return of stability to Afghanistan

In a statement on Thursday, Khatibzadeh stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for peaceful solutions for the situation in Afghanistan and the return of peace and stability to the neighboring country.

Welcoming the new deal, he hoped that the start of negotiations between parties could lead to a final agreement and the establishment of lasting stability in the country.

He noted the Afghan nation is asking for a stop to hostilities.

The Afghan government and Taliban representatives said they have reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war, according to Al Jazeera.

The agreement on Wednesday lays out the way forward for further discussion but is considered a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire.

“The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda,” Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, told Reuters.

The Taliban spokesman confirmed the same on Twitter.

“A joint working committee was tasked to prepare the draft topics for the agenda (of peace talks),” a joint statement from both sides said.

