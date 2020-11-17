Daily gas consumption surpasses 700 mcm

According to the dispatching director of the National Iranian Gas Company Mohammad Reza Julaei, the share of the domestic, commercial and non-major industries in this amount was 481 million cubic meters, which is an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The consumption of major industries was 121 million cubic meters and power plants took 105 million cubic meters, he told SHANA in an interview.

The dispatching director of the National Iranian Gas Company stated on November 15, the amount of gas injected into the national distribution network was 761 million cubic meters, which shows an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year.

According to Julaei, following the decrease in air temperature in some provinces of the country, the consumption of natural gas had increased, especially in the domestic sector.

Emphasizing the need for optimal energy consumption, he said: "The supply of gas to customers in the country is stable, but it is necessary to observe safety tips and save on natural gas consumption for all consumers."

Iran is a gas exporter in the region. According to the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company during the last 7 years Iran’s gas exports have increased by %88.

Hassan Montazer Torbati stated in early September that the country's natural gas exports to Turkey, Iraq, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Armenia continues.

During the last seven years, Iran’s natural gas export increased by more than %88 which results from the development of the South Pars Gas Field and the start of gas exports to Iraq in this period, he told reporters.

