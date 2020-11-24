Asaluyeh gas condensate storage capacity to increase

The company is scheduled to put into operation the new centralized condensate storage tanks for the South Pars gas field in the near future, adding 500,000 barrels to the already 3.5-million-barrel storage capacity.

The gas condensate storage project is implemented in Asaluyeh, including a total of eight storage tanks with a nominal capacity of 640,000 cubic meters (4 million barrels) to help store part of South Pars output and also supply feed to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

Seven tanks, with similar capacity, have already been put into operation, and the project will go on full swing with the last tank becoming operational.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

