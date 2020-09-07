Iran gas export registers %88 jump in 7 years: NIGC

Speaking in the sideline of a ceremony in Kermanshah, a western province in Iran, Hassan Montazer Torbati stated that the country's natural gas exports to Turkey, Iraq, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Armenia continues.

During the last seven years, Iran’s natural gas export increased by more than %88 which results from the development of the South Pars Gas Field and the start of gas exports to Iraq in this period, he told reporters.

Iran’s gas is exported daily depending on the quantities required by the consumers, the CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company maintained.

He stated that the amount of gas delivered to Turkey in the contract is 30 million cubic meters, adding "According to the contract, the gas export to Iraq is 55 million cubic meters."

According to Torbati the average amount of Iran's gas exports in summer hits 75 million cubic meters per day.

