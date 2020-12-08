Gas production from SPGF hits 139% growth annually

Extraction of gas from South Pars joint field has increased 2.5 times in the last seven years, and this has caused total annual gas production volume from this field to increase by 139% in 2019 as compared to 2013.

The development of South Pars joint gas field started in early 2000s. Iran’s gas production volume from this field was 56 million cubic meters, the rate of which gradually increased with the operation of different fields.

Some $80 billion worth of capital has been invested over the past 20 years in order to reach the capacity of 700 million cubic meters of gas production from South Pars.

These measures caused Iran's rich gas production from South Pars joint field, which was 96 billion cubic meters per year in 2013, to hit 230 billion cubic meters in 2019. In 2013-2019, a total of about 1.1 trillion cubic meters of gas was extracted from this field by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

These figures show that an average of 17% has been added to Iran's production from the South Pars joint field annually and in total, Iran's production from this field has recorded a growth of 150%.

