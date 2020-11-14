No Democratic or Republican policy can bring peace to ME

Democrat Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th president of the United States after garnering over 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House and defeat Trump. Following this announcement, Trump issued a statement, indicating that he is not ready to accept his electoral defeat.

However, with Trump’s refusal to accept Biden's victory in the presidential election, concerns grow that he might drag the US military into his political fight.

On the other hand, some experts believe that regardless of who won, the results of this election will have implications for American society, as well as the international community, including the US traditional allies around the world.

Donald Trump have managed to get about 7 million more votes in 2020 than in 2016. This means that although he could not get into the White House this time, he has been able to create a discourse that many refer to as "Trumpism” during his four-year term as the US president.

To know more about the issue, we reached out to Dr. Osman Faruk Logoglu, a senior member of Turkey's CHP and veteran politician.

These days we see that highest ranking official in the US, President Trump talking about election fraud. What do you think of this? isn't this a heavy blow to the US global credibility as the country has always been trying to portray itself as a global role model of democracy?



Talk of election fraud, or more generally of “irregularities” is not uncommon. It happens all the time in many countries. But the lengths to which President Trump and his followers have been taking fraud claims are unprecedented. the lengths of election irregularities that President Trump and his followers have been talking about are unprecedented This unwillingness to accept the outcome of elections certainly divests the US of any credible ownership of the global role model of democracy. Lawyers, experts from both sides of the aisle insist that there is no legal or objective basis to sustain Trump’s insistence that the election was stolen from him and that he is still the President. Trump with his tantrums is generating a lot of ridicule around the globe. It will take time to repair the damage Trump has inflicted on American democracy and there will probably be some reforms in the election laws and in the voting systems of different states.

Nowadays we see armed supporters and opponents of Biden and Trump are rowing, do you believe that the american society has polarized? What can be consequences of this issue in the long run?



The polarization of American politics has long been in the making and predates Trump The polarization of American politics has long been in the making and predates Trump. However, under Trump’s presidency during the last four years, new layers have been added to this unhealthy, dangerous dynamic. Racial tensions, anti-immigrant policies, measures against Muslims, violence, economic woes due to the pandemic, unilateralist, and isolationist approach in international relations, all are factors that will impair the working of American democracy. Much will depend on President-elect J. Biden’s success in healing these deep divisions in the polity. In the short and medium run, chaos and probable violence will continue to beset American society. The wounds are deep and it will take a long time to heal them.



How do you see the impact of Trumpism tool in advancing the US interest and hegemony by Democrats in their future renegotiations with their partners and allies? Do Republicans and Democrats act complimentary?



The Biden administration will act in more measured ways in dealing with American allies and partners. The Democrats will give more credence to NATO and the EU and seek a more calibrated relationship with China. The same moderation might also apply in the American approach to Latin American countries, including Venezuela. The one question mark is whether in their zeal to follow a different path than Trump to restore American primacy at the global level, can/will the Biden administration make mistakes?





Biden has always been a strong supporter of the Great Middle East and have had good relations with some separatist groups in the region and Turkey is one of his target countries. How do you see the future of Turkey and the US relationship under Biden leadership?



Biden’s sympathy toward separatist groups in the ME is well known and it will mean more trouble in the region if he continues to pursue this line of behavior President-elect Biden’s core weakness is his outlook on the Middle East. Regarding Turkey, Biden has been thoroughly consistent in his anti-Turkish stands in his entire political career now spanning half a century. He supports Armenian claims of genocide, sides with Greece and the Greek Cypriots, hinders sales of American arms to Turkey, and interferes in Turkey’s internal affairs. Biden’s sympathy toward separatist groups in the region is well known and it will mean more trouble in the region if he continues to pursue this line of behavior. Remember that in a 2006 article in the New York Times, he called for the division of Iraq along ethnic and religious lines. Thus, Turkey is now confronted with a US President whose track record is well known. But one who is predictable. Turkey will have to devise a new strategy in dealing and healing its relations with the US because the relationship is important for both sides.



Will US policy in the region change? can we expect a more peaceful Middle East?



No American policy, whether Democratic or Republican can bring peace to the Middle East. Nor for that matter the policies of any other power from outside the region The US policy toward the region will likely remain unchanged in essentials. Although Biden has criticized Trump for unilaterally leaving the nuclear agreement with Iran, it is not clear what stance he will take in this regard. The new administration’s Iran policy will be an overarching factor affecting the entire region. American support to Israel regime will continue undiminished, but with important nuances to curb Israeli excesses vis-a-vis the Palestinians. I do not expect Biden to reverse Trump’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the American Embassy there or rescind the totally illegal step to declare the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory. No American policy, whether Democratic or Republican can bring peace to the Middle East. Nor for that matter the policies of any other power from outside the region. Peace will require the cooperation and solidarity of the countries of the region, that is, regional ownership is the path toward peace in the Middle East.

Interview by Payman Yazdani