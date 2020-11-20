Pompeo's visit to Golan Heights violation of our sovereignty

As Al Mayadeen reported, the statement underlined that "Mike Pompeo's visit to the Golan Heights in Syria while Donald Trump's presidency is about to end is a provocative act and a clear violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic."

"Pompeo's visit coincides with the ongoing recent attacks of the occupiers' regime on Syria, the last of which took place two days ago on November 17," it added.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry declared that such trips are a crime that encourages the Zionist regime to continue its hostile and dangerous approach.

Damascus called on the United Nations and the international community to condemn such actions and trips which are against the UN resolutions.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry also reiterated its call on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to act against such provocative visits and actions.

Mike Pompeo became the first US secretary of state to visit the occupied Golan Heights.

Pompeo toured on Thursday parts of the disputed territory on the Tel Aviv regime’s border with Syria under heavy security with the Israeli regime's so-called Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

