Americans show Trump the exit door: Canadian politician

While some US mainstream media outlet announced that Democrat Joe Biden has been chosen as the 46th US president, Donald Trump has shown no indication that he intends to concede.

In a written statement Saturday, Biden, who is expected to address the American people later in the day, said he was "honored and humbled" by the trust the American people have placed in him.

Following this announcement, Trump, who was on the golf course at his club in Virginia, issued a statement, said Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose as the winner’

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

Answering the question whether Trump will accept the result of the election, Celina R. Caesar-Chavannes, Canadian politician and former Member of Parliament for the riding of Whitby in the House of Commons of Canada told Mehr News Agency, "He does not have a choice. The American people and the electoral college votes have spoken and they have decisively shown him the door."

Interview by Payman Yazdani