Millions of votes added while observers absent

"Georgia, we're going to win," Trump told WashinhtonExaminer, adding, "because now, we're down to about 10,000, 11,000 votes, and we have hand-counting .... Hand-counting is the best."

Asked about the situation in Michigan and Pennsylvania, he said they are "The two big states ... They're all sort of big."

In those two, Trump is pinning his strategy on protesting the exclusion of his campaign's observers during critical periods of vote-counting, according to the outlet.

"They wouldn't let our poll watchers and observers watch or observe," Trump said. "That's a big thing. They should throw those votes out that went through during those periods of time when [Trump observers] weren't there. We went to court, and the judge ordered [the observers] back, but that was after two days, and millions of votes could have gone through. Millions. And we're down 50,000."

Media projections show that Joe Biden has won the election with 290 electoral votes but Trump and his team have refused to accept the results.

Trump's insistence on the election being 'rigged' has raised fears of civil unrest across the United States in the coming weeks.

MAH/PR