Iranian ‘Untimely’ to go on screen at ARPA Intl. Film fest

Produced by Mohammad Sajadian and directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, the Iranian feature film ‘Untimely’ will be screened at ARPA International Film Festival in Los Angeles, United States.

According to the official website of the festival, a selection of 69 films from all over the world will be available for online streaming on November 12 to 22, 2020.

Being among the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay in this international event, the Iranian ‘Untimely’ narrates the story of a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

