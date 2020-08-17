‘Untimely’ to take part at Italian, American film festivals

Produced by Mohammad Sajadian and directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, ‘Untimely’ is supposed to be screened at LIFE AFTER OIL International Film Festival in Italy, the Orlando Film Festival and the Loudoun Arts Film Festival in the US.

‘Untimely’ is about a young private, Hamin, doing his military service in a watchtower in the borderline of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since their childhood.

The cast includes Iman Afshar, Shayan Afshar, Ayyoub Afshar, Mahsa Narouee, Ava Azarpira, and Mollabakhsh Raeesi among others.

Recently, the film has won the ‘Best World Cinema Feature’ at the 2020 edition of the International Kansas City File Festival in the US.

The Iranian movie has also won the best film, best director, and best cinematography awards at the fifth edition of Tokyo independent films celebration in Japan.

‘Untimely’ will be also screened at "ONE Country ONE Film" in France and "Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF)" in the US.

LIFE AFTER OIL Film Festival will be held in Italy on September 2020. It is an environmental & human rights film festival. This festival starts with the intention of overshooting the simple exposure.

The Orlando Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Orlando, Florida. It has become one of the premier film festivals for independent filmmakers to showcase their work. Heading into its 11th year, the Orlando Film Festival attracts upwards of 1000 entries from filmmakers in more than 30 countries every year. It will be held on 15-22 October, 2020 in the US.

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival takes place in Leesburg, VAunder the umbrella of The Loudoun Arts Council and in coordination with local government agencies. LAFF is a non-profit organization serving as an international platform for independent filmmaking, creative expression and immersive entertainment.

ZZ/5001062