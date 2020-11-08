Afghanistan’s internal problems, due to foreign interference

Speaking in his meeting with the Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Affairs Deborah Lyons on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati reiterated that a major part of the internal problems of Afghanistan is due to the interference of foreigners.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed the process of negotiations between Afghan parties.

UN special envoy for Afghanistan affairs emphasized the need for Iran to play an effective and constructive role in resolving Afghan issues.

The two nations of Iran and Afghanistan have commonalities in terms of civilization, history and culture, Velayati said, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by the government and people of Afghanistan and will provide necessary supports in this respect.”

The United Nations has always tried to restore peace and security in Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an important neighbor of Afghanistan, has always emphasized the need for the spread of peace in this country and is ready to cooperate with the United Nations in the restoration of peace and stability in this country, he highlighted.

There are close relations between Iran and Afghanistan, and Tehran has always supported and will continue to support peace, stability and negotiations between Afghan parties, adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added.

Lyons, for her part, emphasized on removing obstacles and trying to advance negotiations between Afghan parties and called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to play a very important and strategic role in this process.

As Afghanistan's key neighbor, Iran has a very important position in the region, and “we very much hope for Iran's support and assistance in the Afghan peace process,” she stated.

