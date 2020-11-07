Iran, Germany concern about growing insecurity in Afghanistan

Special representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian held a conversation with his German counterpart Markus Potzel on Sat.

In this talk, the two sides expressed their major concern about the development of insecurities in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for attaining a political agreement through negotiation.

Iranian and German special envoys for Afghanistan Affairs also exchanged their views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and explored the avenues for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in this area.

On Monday, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked Kabul University which was ended after six hours clashes. ISIL terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

