Iran standing by Afghans in fight against terrorism,extremism

The Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Mansour Gholami, held a telephone conversation with Dr. Abbas Basir, the Afghan Acting Minister of Higher Education.

In this telephone conversation, Gholami expressed his condolences, over the tragic terrorist attack at Kabul University, to the Afghan government, the scientific community, and the families of the students who were killed in that deadly incident.

Stressing that Iran has always stood by Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism, Iranian Science Minister said, “With respect to the cultural, religious, geographical and linguistic commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan, the tragic martyrdom of a large number of Afghan students, has strongly hurt the feeling of the Iranian scientific community.”

He also added, “As Iranian universities have always been the main host for a wide range of Afghan students, therefore, the Iranian universities are fully prepared to accept and host young Afghan people who seek to study in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

On November 2, some gunmen stormed Kabul University during an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing. The attack left 35 killed and more than 50 wounded.

ISIL, the Zionist-backed terrorist group has announced in a statement on social media that it takes responsibility for the attack on Kabul University.

TOP PHOTO: A group of Iranian students gathering near Afghanistan embassy on November 5 to sympathize with the country over Kabul University terror attack (Mahmoud Rahimi/ Mehr News Agency)

