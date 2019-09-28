Renegotiation with US nothing but ‘defeat’ for Iran: MP

“Negotiation is a fundamental element of political interactions but it should be pursued if the other side is also a fan of negotiation, and if we can benefit from it,” Ahad Azadikhah, a member of Velaie faction of the Parliament, told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

Negotiation with the United States will not yield any result and this became clearer after their withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), he said, adding, “Re-negotiation with the West will bear no result other than defeat and stopping the country’s progress in different sectors.”

The remarks came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s presence in New York during the last couple of days had raised speculations for a probable negotiation between Tehran and Washington. Rouhani clearly said in his address to UN General Assembly that Iran’s response to negotiation under sanction is ‘No’.

Tehran has said if Washington removes its sanctions against the country and returns to JCPOA, the window of multilateral negotiation would open.

“We deem reviving negotiations with America, in particular with the Trump administration, illogical and a great harm to the country and we seriously tell the [Iranian] President and the country’s diplomatic team not to seek negotiation,” said the MP.

Azadikhah went on to say that those who promote holding talks with US inside the country are either ‘mercenaries of the enemy’ or do it because of their ‘ignorance or fear’. “The approach of compromise will go nowhere and its followers will be defeated.”

