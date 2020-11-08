Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on November 8

Kayhan
President says Iranian nation to continue resistance against pressures
IRGC distributes 5,000 packages to help people’s livelihood
Javan
Murderer of Gen. Soleimani booted out of US presidency
Iran
The symbol of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation fails in election
Etela’at
Zarif says US should change position toward Iran
Joe Biden, the 46th US president
Govt. boosts restrictive measures to combat coronavirus
Forex, gold prices continue to fall
Ebtekar
Rouhani urges next US govt. to return to intl. commitments
Biden beats Trump in presidential marathon
MR
