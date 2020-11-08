Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on November 8

Kayhan

President says Iranian nation to continue resistance against pressures

IRGC distributes 5,000 packages to help people’s livelihood

Javan

Murderer of Gen. Soleimani booted out of US presidency

Iran

The symbol of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation fails in election

Etela’at

Zarif says US should change position toward Iran

Joe Biden, the 46th US president

Govt. boosts restrictive measures to combat coronavirus

Forex, gold prices continue to fall

Ebtekar

Rouhani urges next US govt. to return to intl. commitments

Biden beats Trump in presidential marathon

MR