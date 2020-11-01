Zarif reveals some aspects of Iran's initiative over Karabakh

Speaking to IRIB on Sunday mourning, Zarif said that Iran has been in talks with regional countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Turkey from the start of tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We believe that the war will inflict most damages on regional countries and so these countries can have the most influence on ending the war. In this framework, and without any effort to compete with other mechanisms such as Minsk, we pursued these dialogues and aims," added the minister.

"One of the important features of our plan is that it does not solely relate to a temporary ceasefire, rather it pursues moving towards solving the differences based on a framework that will start by both sides' committing to some principles and then it will continue with other measures, especially withdrawal of occupying forces from all occupied territories," he said.

"Ensuring people's rights", "establishing commuting paths", and "regional countries' monitoring over the process of implementing the peace plan" are among other aspects of Tehran's initiative, according to Zarif.

He noted that Deputy FM Araghchi has offered the plan to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, and Turkey and that Iran is now awaiting these countries' response to it.

Zarif also reiterated that Iran will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

