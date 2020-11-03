Iran’s policies not to change with change of US gov.

Ayatollah Khamenei started the speech by congratulating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadigh (PBUH) to the Muslim world and the human community.

The Leader said he will talk about the three topics that have coincided on this day namely, the birth anniversary of the Prophet, the start of Unity Week, and the US Embassy Takeover.

He condemned the French Magazine for reprinting insulting cartoons of the Prophet of Islam.

The Leader described the French President’s support for the cartoons as ‘outrageous’.

French government harbors savage terrorists who killed Iranian politicians and people and now claims to be a supporter of human rights and freedom of speech, he said.

French also used to support executed Iraqi dictator Saddam during the imposed war on Iran, he added.

This is the indication of the ‘savagery’ of the West while they try to cover this feature using technology, he said.

Condemning some countries’ efforts to normalize ties with the Zionist regime, he said certain Arab regimes trampled upon Palestinian nation’s right by normalizing Israel. Such plots by enemies require Muslims to forge unity more than ever, he stressed.

Noting that presidential rivals are accusing each other of extensive fraud in the election, he said the US political system is suffering a serious decline. He also said that Iran enjoys calculated policies that will not change with a change in US Government.

Highlighting the need to focus on domestic capabilities to boost the country's economy, he noted that the economy should not be tied to the developments of another country and the solution to problems is not outside the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei called for an immediate end to the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He noted that Azerbaijan is ‘entitled’ to liberate its occupied territories while highlighting that the security of Armenians living in the region should be ensured.

Terrorists should not be stationed near Iranian borders and that if Iran feels a threat, it will adopt a decisive response, he warned.

This item is being updated...

