Aliyev says Azerbaijani forces liberated Shusha

“It is with great pride that I declare that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation!” Aliev said on Sunday in a televised address to the nation, Trend News Agency reported.

This is while Armenian media outlets have reported heavy clashes near the city. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied Aliyev’s statement. "Fighting in Shushi continues., we will be waiting and believing in our army", Sputnik quoted Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Military Education Department of the MoD of the Republic of Armenia, as saying.

The conflicting news comes as the efforts to settle the differences between Armenian and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region have so far failed. New military tensions between the states erupted on September 27.

The Republic of Azerbaijan seeks to revive its sovereignty, according to the UN resolutions, over the Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that is now under the control of Armenia.

