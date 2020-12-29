Colombia preparing new attack on Venezuela, Maduro says

Speaking among military forces of the country, Maduro announced that Colombia is planning to launch attacks against Venezuelan military units and centers in the coming days.

"Colombia is preparing new attacks against the country's military, with trained mercenaries, with funding from [Colombian President] Ivan Duque," Maduro said.

Considering the moves taken in this regard, Maduro ordered the implementation of a plan to stop and protect the country's military centers within 24 hours.

Maduro also demanded that all information about Colombia's plans should be collected and called on the people of the country to protect the country's military units, garrisons and ships.

Maduro said military exercises called the "Bolivarian Shield" would be held to protect Venezuela at any time.

"The new method is that we will no longer publicly announce the date of these exercises so that order of operations will remain secret and we will mobilize the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and people,” he added.

Maduro also asked the Strategic Operations Command to submit proposals for the creation of fortifications on Jan. 1.

Venezuelan president also ordered the repair and maintenance of all of the country's weapons systems with the support of Russia, China, Belarus, and Iran and under national protection.

Earlier, Venezuela's oil minister announced that a plot to attack one of the country's key refineries had been foiled.

