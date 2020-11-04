Trump questions accuracy of US election results

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” he maintained.

Millions of votes are being counted in US elections offices around the country as the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden comes down to a handful of battleground states.

