Iranian nation ruins grandeur of US

In a message on Monday released on the occasion of the 13th of Aban, National Day of Fighting Arrogance in Iran, Mahmoud Alavi noted that by its resistance, Iran's nation has successively defeated the US and has proved the inability and arrogance of global arrogance in confronting freedom-seeking nations.

The American totalitarian regime is on the verge of collapse, the Iranian minister added.

In this message, he also lamented about the French President's anti-Islamic remarks and his insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), which has harmed the emotions of the Muslims all across the globe.

He called for Muslims' unity against the Zionists' conspiracy plots.

This year, Aban 13 (November 3) coincides with the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

41 years ago, Iranian students captured the US embassy in Tehran in protest of numerous US conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution.

In previous years, nationwide rallies on the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance were held in Tehran and other Iranian cities with a large crowd of people, students, and officials in attendance but this year such rallies are not held under the coronavirus pandemic in some of the cities.

