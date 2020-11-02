Army will not allow any enemy’s aggression against Iran

Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand against enemy’s threat and coercion on the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the Establishment with all its might and power and will not allow any aggression of enemy against the Islamic Iran.

With the elapse of more than four decades since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and revelation of the evil face of the United States and repeated enmities of the United States and Zionist regime against the Islamic Revolution of Iran, strategy of the Establishment to resist against arrogance and colonialism has succeeded all over the world and presently, the effects of decline of the United States are clearly visible.

Like previous years, while commemorating the name and memory of the martyred students and Day of Fight against Arrogance, the Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it will resist any threat and coercion of global arrogance against the noble nation of Islamic Iran and the Establishment and will not allow any aggression of enemy against the country.

MA/5062626