Kabul University attack showed ‘cowardliness of criminals’

“Attacking a university and killing people who move along the path of knowledge and science shows the cowardliness of the criminals who have targeted Afghanistan’s peace and security,” Ali Akbar Velayati wrote in a message on Tuesday.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the people and government of Afghanistan on the martyrdom of a group of professors and students in this unfortunate incident,” he said.

Velayati also wished speedy recovery for those injured in the terrorist attack.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday during an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing. The attack left 35 killed and more than 50 wounded.

