Terror attacks not to affect Afghans' will for building peace

In a letter to his Afghan counterpart Mir Rahman Rahmani, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf strongly condemned Monday’s terrorist attack that has claimed at least 22 lives while living some 40 others injured.

Ghalibaf said the terror attack will not disrupt the will of the resilient nation of Afghanistan in the path of establishing security, prosperity, and stability.

Unity and cooperation between regional countries can uproot terrorism and extremism in the region and prevent the reoccurrence of such crimes, he added.

The Speaker expressed condolences to the government, parliament, and nation of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured and patience for the families of victims.

On Monday, at least 22 people were killed and over 40 others were wounded after two gunmen attacked Kabul University which was ended after six hours clashes. ISIL terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

