Aban 13, day of humiliation of US by revolutionary forces

Speaking in the open session of Parliament on Monday, Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi stated, “We are witnessing more and more independence of Iran in the international arena. Today, arrogant strategic policies of the United States towards the Islamic Republic of Iran have not changed and the president of the United States, whether from Democratic or Republican party, will make no difference for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The US government has left no stone unturned to tarnish the real image of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international level since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Then, lawmakers chanted the slogan of “Death to America” on the occasion of Aban 13 which marks the US Embassy Takeover.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that Aban 13 is not only the day of the takeover of the US Embassy (Den of Espionage) but also is the day of resistance of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

About 43 years ago on this day, the Pahlavi regime arrested the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and exiled him to neighboring Turkey.

Iranian Parliament celebrates this historic day and believes that today anti-arrogance and fighting against arrogance have a more objective meaning, he said, adding, “Focusing on domestic capability and being powerful in all areas and coercive policies of the United States in the world requires taking a passive stance and surrendering to the coercion and extravagance of Western governments, especially the United States, which is not based on any human, legal or international principles.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the cruel and unjust US sanctions imposed against Iranian people over the past four decades and added, “In the current situation that Iran is grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, the United States prevents sending any medical and pharmaceutical supplies to the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to contain the disease.”

Under such circumstances, the Islamic Republic of Iran has relied on its own capabilities and potentials to tackle problems, he said, adding, “Producing and manufacturing medical supplies in the fight against coronavirus is a clear example of domestic capability in the country.”

