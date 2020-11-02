Defending Prophet's values priority of all Islamic countries

In separate felicitation messages to his counterparts in Islamic countries, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri hoped that the ties among the Muslim nations would be increased more than ever.

Preserving and defending the values of the Prophet of Islam is one of the priorities of all Islamic countries and nations, he said.

Jahangiri also hoped for the termination of the Covid-19 pandemic and eradication of the virus in the near future.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also sent separate messages to the heads of Islamic countries, congratulating his counterparts on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Monday.

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on November 3 this year, marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

HJ/FNA13990812001006